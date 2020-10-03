Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.
NYSE:SPG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.