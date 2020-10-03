Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

NYSE:SPG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

