Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sino Biopharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

