Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.
Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.11. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
