Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.11. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

