Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 52.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

