Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

