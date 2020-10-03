Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Smart Global updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.89 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $601.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

