Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Smart Global updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.89 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $601.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Earnings History for Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.