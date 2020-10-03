SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,995 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

