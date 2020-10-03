Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

