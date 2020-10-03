Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.