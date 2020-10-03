Solana Price Tops $2.64 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00025092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $108.27 million and $8.50 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solana has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00044380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.24 or 0.05428799 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,615,183 coins and its circulating supply is 40,935,408 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

