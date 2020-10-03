SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 74,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,446,294.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 868,895 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 847,450 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $8,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.