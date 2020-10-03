Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Solbright Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SBRT) dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 18,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solbright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solbright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.