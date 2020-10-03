Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

SNE stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Sony has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after buying an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

