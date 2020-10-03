Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.