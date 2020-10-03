South Plains Financial Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for South Plains Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

