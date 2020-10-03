Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.29 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southside Bancshares stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

