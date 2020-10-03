Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after buying an additional 154,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after buying an additional 109,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

