Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist increased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,101,829. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.