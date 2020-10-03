SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $48.36 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 412,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

