SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

FLOW stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPX Flow by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

