Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 255 ($3.33).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.34).

LON SLA opened at GBX 240.10 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -55.28%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Insiders have acquired a total of 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,547,700 in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

