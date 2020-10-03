Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.