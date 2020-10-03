Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

SBUX opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

