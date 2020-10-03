StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Shares Down 2.6%

StarHub Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.