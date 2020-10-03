Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

