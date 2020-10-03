Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

