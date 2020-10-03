Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of BABA opened at $288.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

