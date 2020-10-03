STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.47 ($34.67).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.03. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.