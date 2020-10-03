Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,511% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 in the last three months. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $4.18 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.