Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,511% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.
In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 in the last three months. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.