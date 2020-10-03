Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEC stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.28 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.79 ($3.51).

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

