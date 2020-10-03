Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SEC stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.28 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.79 ($3.51).
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
