Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.04 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 352,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

