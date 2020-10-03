Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.
SUI stock opened at $150.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.