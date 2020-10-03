Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

SUI stock opened at $150.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

