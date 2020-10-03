SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $27.81 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for $16.57 or 0.00157194 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and $130.38 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.01523621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00168940 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.