Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director Sells $2,260,314.01 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper sold 82,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,260,314.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Park Shaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $8,712,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $28.57 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 351,087 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

