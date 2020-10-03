SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

