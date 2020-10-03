SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $8,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

