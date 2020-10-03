Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and $4.37 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.03291163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048652 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000506 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,405,349 coins and its circulating supply is 292,503,339 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

