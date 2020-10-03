SustainCo (CVE:SMS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SustainCo Inc (CVE:SMS) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 25,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $552,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

SustainCo Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

