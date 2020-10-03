SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZKMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.50. 1,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $198.81. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.