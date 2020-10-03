Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.5 days.

SWMAF opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Swedish Match has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $83.05.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

