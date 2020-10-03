Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Swipe has a total market cap of $108.58 million and $72.91 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00013740 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01524027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170452 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,722,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,966,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

