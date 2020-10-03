Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,119. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,783,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,294,912 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.