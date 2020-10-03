SYNNEX Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SYNNEX in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s FY2021 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

SYNNEX stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $83,719,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 479,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 348.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

