SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $83,719,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 479,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 348.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 261,175 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

