SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Cross Research currently has $158.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.86.

SYNNEX stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

