T Clarke PLC (CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on November 13th

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CTO stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. T Clarke has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.97.
About T Clarke
