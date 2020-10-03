T Clarke PLC (CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on November 13th

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CTO stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. T Clarke has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.97.

About T Clarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

