Tactile Systems Technology Inc Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.