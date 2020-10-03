Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,357,140.90 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $160.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

