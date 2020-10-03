Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 65,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.