Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report $42.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.19 million and the highest is $45.00 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $81.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $209.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.04 million, with estimates ranging from $178.94 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 65,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,713. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 168.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

