Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TGB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

